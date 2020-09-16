Mumbai, September 16: A case has been registered against a driver who mowed down a toddler with his car. The video of the accident has surfed online showing a car running over the three-year-old child. The incident took place on September 11 when the child was playing outside his house in Mumbai's Malvani area. Car Rams Into Scooty in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, Watch Video.

Fortunately, the kid survived with minor injuries. He has been discharged from the hospital. The CCTV footage of the incident showed the car running over the child. The driver even looked back from the window after mowing down the kid, but did not stop.

