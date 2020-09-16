Serum Institute of India Gets DCGI Nod to resume clinical trial of AstraZeneca vaccine.
Celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Michael B. Jordan and Kim Kardashian won't post on Instagram or Facebook for 24 hours from Wednesday as part of a protest to pressure the social media firm to fight hate and disinformation.
BSP MP Veer Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increase in unemployment due to lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.'
Japan's parliament votes today for the country's next prime minister, with powerful cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga all but assured the top job.
Mumbai, September 16: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday three vaccine candidates against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are in the clinical stage of trials in India and one of them will soon begin Phase 3 trials after getting clearances.
Amid the United States-China trade war and COVID-19 pandemic, Apple's second-largest contract manufacturer -- Pegatron -- is reportedly looking forward to setting up its facility in Tamil Nadu.
India on Tuesday responded to the UN human rights chief’s criticism of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir by saying it had revived grassroots democracy and pushed economic development in the region despite Pakistan’s efforts to derail this process.
Maharashtra tops daily average deaths in top 5 states, informed Health Ministry on the COVID-19 situation.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and the Indian team walked out a meet of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation hosted by Russia after Pakistan used a doctored map as a background for its representative. The map showed Indian territories as part of Pakistan.
