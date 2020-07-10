Hoshangabad, July 10: A usual Thursday afternoon at a busy crossing in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad turned into a nightmare for two within seconds, after a car came crashing into their scooty. A light-blue colour car rammed into the scooty and fled from the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap. The incident took place around 1:10 pm. CCTV footage of the incident shows a car ramming into two people who were on a scooty. The man on the scooty ran after the car but the driver picked up the pace and fled. The man returned, took another bike and went after the car. The girl who was with the man on scooty was consoled by locals who gathered after the car vanished from the scene. Overspeeding Car Rams Into Students, Flings Cyclist in Cherthala, Watch Video (Graphic Content Warning).

Car Rams Into Scooty in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad:

#WATCH A car rams into a scooty in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshigabad today. No one was injured in the incident. (09/07/20) pic.twitter.com/6enLQCqEpo — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

