Uttarakhand: Residents of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, are expressing their outrage as the price of tomatoes continues to surge, reaching an astonishing Rs 300 per kilogram. The main sabzi mandi, or vegetable market, witnessed wholesalers selling tomatoes for Rs 120 to Rs 140 per kilogram earlier in the week. However, retailers escalated these prices to a staggering range of Rs 240 to Rs 300 per kilogram, citing variations in quality.

According to the Times of India report, dissatisfaction is mounting among citizens who are growing increasingly critical of what they perceive as the government's ineffectual measures to curb these price surges. Many assert that despite the issuance of daily price lists, the actual situation on the ground remains unaffected. Ranjna Kumari, a homemaker from Kalindi Enclave, stated, "A reality check is a must. One just needs to step out into the market to see the high rates at which tomatoes are being sold." Tomato Price Hike: Tomato Prices Surge Up to Rs 150 per Kg in Moradabad, Rs 129 in Delhi; Customers Urge Central Govt To Intervene (See Pics).

Mandi officials attribute the steep price surge to a significant supply shortage. VP Thapliyal, the mandi secretary, explained that the daily supply of tomatoes to Uttarakhand has dwindled from 32,000 quintals to a mere 2,500 quintals, resulting in an alarming demand-supply gap of 85 per cent. Even in Dehradun, where 2,000 quintals of tomatoes are typically supplied daily, the current supply has plummeted to 319 quintals. Tomato Price Surges in India: Tomatoes Being Sold at Rs 80 to 100 Per Kg, Wholesale Dealers Blame Crops Damage Due to Heavy Rainfall for Sudden Increase in Prices.

Thapliyal identified excessive and untimely rains, climate change, and the demand-supply gap as the primary factors driving these price fluctuations. This phenomenon is not limited to Dehradun alone but is happening nationally, he noted. The state relies heavily on tomato supplies from regions like Bangalore, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh. Chakrata, Haldwani, Naugaon, Barkot, Damta, and Nagni are the prominent tomato-growing districts within Uttarakhand.

Said Ahmad, Chairman of the Doon Street Vendors' Association, suggested that addressing the root cause – wholesale prices – should be the government's priority rather than focusing solely on regulating vendors. As the city grapples with these exorbitant prices, residents are anxiously awaiting relief from the tomato price surge that has left their budgets strained.