Retail prices of tomatoes have gone past to a high of Rs 100 per kg and touched the Rs 150 mark in some parts of India as supplies were hit due to heavy rains. Tomato prices soar to Rs 150 per kg in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. In Delhi, the price for 1 kg of tomato was recorded at Rs 129. As the essential vegetable continues to bring tears, customers urged the central government to intervene and lower the prices of tomatoes. Tomato Prices Surge Up to Rs 150 per Kg, Prices of Other Vegetables Soar in Delhi As Common Man's Budgets Take a Hit.

In Moradabad:

In Delhi:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)