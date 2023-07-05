Retail prices of tomatoes have gone past to a high of Rs 100 per kg and touched the Rs 150 mark in some parts of India as supplies were hit due to heavy rains. Tomato prices soar to Rs 150 per kg in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. In Delhi, the price for 1 kg of tomato was recorded at Rs 129. As the essential vegetable continues to bring tears, customers urged the central government to intervene and lower the prices of tomatoes. Tomato Prices Surge Up to Rs 150 per Kg, Prices of Other Vegetables Soar in Delhi As Common Man's Budgets Take a Hit.

In Moradabad:

Uttar Pradesh: Tomato prices soar to Rs 150 per kg in Moradabad. The price of vegetables has increased a lot. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 150 per kg. Customers are facing a lot of problems due to the price hike. I request the government to intervene and regularise the… pic.twitter.com/YlatOnjCnS — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

In Delhi:

Delhi: The prices of vegetables increased in the national capital. Tomato prices soar to Rs 129 per kg in Delhi's Safal store. It is very difficult for the common man, we have stopped eating tomatoes. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 129 per kg. The government should think about… pic.twitter.com/KShHx9qsEX — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)