New Delhi, July 4: Vegetables like potatoes, tomatoes, and onions are constants of most Indian meals but the recent surge in the prices of these staples has caused major disruptions to the monthly budgets of many households. In 2016, onions brought tears to consumers' eyes, and now it is tomatoes that have turned sour.

According to recent reports, the price of tomatoes has skyrocketed from Rs 15 per kg in the first week of May to an astonishing Rs 120-150 per kg in various regions across the country. Wholesalers say that the price of vegetables have doubled in one week and their sales have been reduced by 40 per cent. Vegetable Prices Soar in Mumbai Retail Outlets, but Score on E-Markets.

“I am selling tomatoes at Rs 120 per kg while bottle gourd (lauki) is being sold at Rs 60 per kg. The coriander, which we usually gave as complimentary, is now at 300 per kg. Cauliflower is at Rs 160 per kg and ginger is being sold at Rs 400 per kg,” said Manoj Kumar, a wholesale dealer of vegetables in Delhi and Noida.

Meanwhile, the online vegetable selling apps have also witnessed rates spiking and Blinkit is selling tomatoes at Rs 150 per kg, bottle gourd at Rs 61 for 400g-600g. “English cucumber rate has spiked to Rs 62 per 500 g–600 g. Green peas is at Rs 43 per 250 gram,” as per Blinkit. The recent surge in tomato prices has been attributed to the impact of heavy rainfall on the supply chain. Vegetable vendors and wholesalers are pointing towards the rains as the primary cause behind the disruption in tomato supply, leading to a significant increase in retail prices of this crucial kitchen staple. Vegetable Prices Spike Due to Inadequate Rains, Soaring Temperature in Karnataka.

The abundant rainfall is likely to have adversely affected the cultivation, transportation, and overall availability of tomatoes, resulting in scarcity and a subsequent rise in prices in the retail markets. “Customers are feeling the strain of these soaring prices, with many forced to cut back on their vegetable purchases in an attempt to manage their budgets effectively. In the national capital, the sharp increase in tomato prices can be attributed to the limited supply from states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” said Suresh, another wholesale dealer.

“The tomato stock is limited in mandis and we are also buying limited stock as the sale has gone down. We hope the prices will come down soon,” said Anil, a vegetable seller at Laxmi Nagar.

