Rohtas, July 14: In a shocking incident, a farmer and his two sons were murdered at Bihar’s Rohtas district. The incident took place at Khudaraon village under Darihat police station on Tuesday evening. The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Vijay Singh, his older son Dipak Kumar Singh and 35-year-old son Rakesh Singh. A land dispute between Vijay and his brother is reported to be the main cause of the killings. Tamil Nadu Triple Murder: 3 Dead After Being Given Poison in Guise of 'Country Made' COVID-19 Cure Pills in Erode District; 2 Arrested.

After receiving the information, the police reached the crime spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, an administrative court has issued a prohibitory order in a civil suit of a land dispute between the brothers. The order restrains both the parties from cultivating the land. Vijay and his brother Ajay Singh lived in the same house with their families. Gujarat Man Murdered by Estranged Wife, In-Laws After He Tried to Persuade Her To Start Living With Him Again.

On Tuesday, Ajay and his sons went to the land o cultivate paddy, to which Vijay and his sons objected to it. Due to which, a scuffle broke out. The situation was brought under control with the intervention of the villagers. As per the media report, in the evening, Ajay and his family attacked Vijay and his sons with swords and sharp-edged weapons when they were sitting in the courtyard.

After committing the crime, all the accused fled from the spot. However, one of Ajay’s son Sohan Lal was arrested by the police. An investigation has been initiated into the case. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the rest of the accused.

