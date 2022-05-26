Hyderabad, May 26: Banners with 17 questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi were put up at different places in Hyderabad during his visit to the city. The PM was asked about the commitments made to Telangana but remained unfulfilled even after eight years. While the banners did not carry the names, it was apparently placed by supporters of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The banners came up around Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city, at Osmania University, and other prominent places. Most of the questions pertained to the commitments made by the Centre in 2014 at the time of formation of Telangana - and which remained unfulfilled even after eight years.

"Modi Ji why medical college not sanctioned by the centre" reads a banner. "Modi ji where is Indian Institute of Science Education and Research for Telangana," asks another banner put up at Arts College on Osmania University campus. PM Narendra Modi Lashes Out at TRS Govt in Telangana for Promoting Political Dynasty.

The PM was also asked why the defence corridor was not sanctioned for Telangana. He was also questioned as to why the global centre for traditional medicine moved from Hyderabad to Gujarat? Modi was also reminded of the Centre's commitment to set up Rail Coach factory at Kazipet.

He was also asked through two banners as to why national project status was not given for Kaleshwaram project and the Palamuru-Rangareddy project. The banners also drew the attention towards the Centre's unfulfilled commitment to set up a steel factory at Bayyaram.

The TRS also wanted to why turmeric board not sanctioned for Nizamabad and why new Navodaya Vidyalaya not sanctioned for Telangana The state's ruling party had asked Modi similar questions during his previous visit to Hyderabad on February 5.

As the PM was in the city to unveil the statue of equality, the party had asked 'Where is equality for Telangana'. Ahuge flexi held by a group of youth on Tank Bund in the heart of the city had attracted the attention of all. It had several questions, reminding the PM of unfulfilled promises.

The PM was in Hyderabad on Thursday for about three hours to attend annual day celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB). He also addressed BJP leaders and workers at Begumpet Airport, launching a bitter attack on TRS over what he calls the family rule and appeasement politics in the state.

