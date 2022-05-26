Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26 (ANI): Lashing out at the TRS government in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that when parties dedicated to one family come to power, members of that family become the biggest faces of corruption.

Addressing a public meeting in the state, PM Modi said, "Due to political dynasties, the youth, talents of the country do not even get an opportunity to enter politics. Parivarwad crushes every dream of such youth and closes every door for them. Therefore, freedom from dynasties, freedom from family parties is also a resolution for the India of the 21st century."

"The people of Telangana are seeing that when parties dedicated to one family come to power, the members of that family become the biggest faces of corruption. The people of Telangana are seeing that family parties only prosper and fill their coffers," he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted that when political dynasties are removed from power, it opens up avenues of development. "Now it is the responsibility of my brothers and sisters of Telangana to take this campaign forward," he said.

Notably, Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao's son, KT Rama Rao, is a legislator from Sircilla and is the cabinet minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development. KCR's daughter, Kavitha, served as MP from Nizamabad and currently serving as a Member of the Legislative Council, Nizamabad since 2020. KCR's nephew, Harish Rao, is an MLA for Siddipet and Telangana's cabinet minister for finance.

However, Telangana Chief Minister avoided meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time in the last four months as he flew to Bengaluru on Thursday to call on former PM HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S). PM Modi is in Hyderabad today to attend an event at the Indian School of Business. In February, KCR had skipped meeting PM Modi at the airport when he had visited Hyderabad to unveil the statue of equality at Muchintal. Rao had cited health reasons. (ANI)

