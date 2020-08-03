New Delhi, August 3: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti on Monday announced that she will stay away from the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple of Ayodhya. The former Union Minister even asked the Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas authorities to remove her name from the guests' list and said that she will visit the site after PM Narendra Modi leaves the place.

Announcing her decision to not attend the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, Uma Bharati took to Twitter and wrote, "I have sent the information to senior authorities of Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas and PMO to remove my name from the guest list when PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple." Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony: Stonework for Ram Mandir Reaches Final Stage Ahead of Foundation Laying Ceremony in Ayodhya.

She took to Twitter and wrote:

Stating the reason, she had cited the coronavirus pandemic and said that she will only visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple site after PM Modi leaves the place. The former Union Minister in her tweet also stated that she is worried about Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders of Uttar Pradesh who have been tested COVID-19 positive. The Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya will take place on August 5.

