Mumbai, February 1: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark Sensex opened at 46,687.54; up by 401,77 points on Monday, February 1, ahead of the Union Budget 2021. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty hovered above the 13,700 level. Union Budget 2021-22 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presenting First Digital Budget, Full Speech And Unveiling of 'Bahi Khata'.

IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex performer, followed by ICICi Bank, Titan, HDFC, Infosys, among others. Except for Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT, all the sectoral indices were trading red.

Today, Indian share markets are expected to witness extreme volatility due to Budget. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver at 11 am that is expected to provide relief to the common man as well as crunched sectors.

