New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday delivered the Budget 2022-23 with her shortest budget speech so far. She spoke for one hour and 30 minutes, making it the shortest among the budget speeches that generally go for about 2 hours at least.

Sitharaman, who also made the second paperless budget presentation as she read the speech from a tab, also quoted a verse from Mahabharat's Shanti Parva. In 2019, she had made the longest speech at two hours and 15 minutes (135 minutes), only to top that the next year, in 2020, to speak for over 160 minutes. Prior to her, Jaswant Singh had spoken for 2 hours 15 minutes in 2003. Union Budget 2022-23 Highlights: Cryptocurrency Income to be Taxed At 30%, No Change In Income Tax Slabs; Here Are Key Takeaways.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2022 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).