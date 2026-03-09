Renowned digital creator Ashish Chanchlani, a pioneer of India's YouTube comedy scene, has pivoted toward high-stakes filmmaking with his latest sci-fi series, Ekaki. Stepping into the triple role of actor, director, and producer, Chanchlani has moved beyond the short-form sketches that made him a household name to deliver a cinematic project of unprecedented scale for an independent creator. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Chanchlani discussed the financial risks of the ambitious project, the evolution of digital viewership, and the professional stunt coordination that puts the series in the same league as major Bollywood blockbusters. ‘Ekaki’: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Reveals Why He Was Stressed Working With Music Producer-Singer Arjun Kanungo for His Debut Directorial Web Series.

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'Ekaki' Finale Crosses 20 Million Views

Despite a global trend favouring short-form content, the series finale of Ekaki has defied market expectations, reportedly surpassing 20 million views shortly after its release. Chanchlani admitted that the success of long-form storytelling on YouTube is increasingly rare in the current climate. “The only thing that came to my mind was how grateful I am because long form in India, and actually everywhere in the world, is not working right now,” Chanchlani said. He noted that apart from global giants like MrBeast, few creators are successfully drawing massive audiences to longer videos. "Sketch comedy main numbers aa hi nahi rahe hain (Numbers aren't coming in sketch comedy). So I was very happy." What Is the Age Gap Between Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam? Find Out As Rumoured Lovebirds Take Social Media by Storm With Latest Posts.

'Ekaki' Budget Matches 'Tumbbad'

The production value of Ekaki marks a turning point for Indian digital creators. Chanchlani revealed that the project’s budget escalated into the territory of acclaimed feature films, specifically citing the 2018 folk-horror masterpiece Tumbbad. “Yes, if we look at the budget of Ekaki, it is in that range where Tumbbad was made,” he confirmed, referring to a figure reportedly around INR 15 crore. Managing such a massive investment proved to be a logistical hurdle. Chanchlani explained that despite detailed planning, costs spiralled during the first filming schedule. “Even if one extra day gets added to the shoot, it costs at least INR 5-6 lakh per day. Our budget went out of control in the very first schedule,” he shared.

Action Scenes Shot by 'Ramayana' Stunt Team

To bring a professional edge to the sci-fi narrative, Chanchlani collaborated with Force Square, the stunt team currently working on the upcoming big-budget epic Ramayana. The action choreography proved to be a gruelling experience for the team and the creator alike. According to Chanchlani, the stunt directors found the wire work in Ekaki to be as demanding as their work on major motion pictures. “On some days, my action director would say it felt even more tedious here because we had to lift seven characters into the air [and] coordinate everything perfectly,” he explained. The physical demands of the role required Chanchlani to undergo a personal transformation. “I learned action myself during the process," he said. "I used to be a motu sa baccha (a chubby kid), I didn’t even know how to kick.” Ashish Chanchlani Apologises After His ‘Saali Mard Jaat’ Video From Italy Trip Goes Viral; Know What Happened.

Creator Promises Bolder Future Projects

Reflecting on his journey from comedy to sci-fi, Chanchlani emphasised that honesty remains the most vital currency for a creator. While Ekaki was a big gamble, he believes the risk was necessary to keep his content fresh for a loyal audience. “The only thing that has changed for me now is that I will take even more risks," he said. "If you lose honesty towards your work even for one day, it shows up in your content, and people notice that.”

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).