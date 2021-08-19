Lucknow, Aug 19: A commando of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police, has scaled Mountain Elbrus, one of the highest peaks in Europe.

Ashish Dixit, the ATS commando, scaled the Elbrus peak (5,642 meters), situated in the western part of Caucasus Mountains in Russia, amidst adverse weather conditions on August 15.

Dixit had earlier climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa in 2020.

He now wants to complete the task of climbing seven summits consisting of the highest point on each of the seven continents.

Dixit has also set his eyes on Mount Aconcagua, which is in Argentina and is South America's highest peak.

"It fills my heart with utmost pleasure to hoist the country's flag on the 75th year of Independence in Europe. Three other cops from other states had also gone with me to scale the peak but due to adverse weather conditions and ill health they could not complete the expedition," he said in a statement.

Dixit further said it was not easy to withstand minus 20-degree Celsius temperature with winds blowing above 60 km/hr during the trekking of the Elbrus peak.

"It requires grit and passion to carry yourself in inclement weather conditions," he added.

The cop started this climb on the night of August 11 and by August 15 he was on the top. Thereafter, it took him two days to return.

Ashish had joined the NCC where he was trained for trekking and gradually started with Indian peaks in Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir

