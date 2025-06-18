Moon Taeil, also known as Taeil, a former member of the popular K-Pop group NCT, appeared at the Seoul District Court on June 18, 2025, for the first trial in the sexual assault case involving an intoxicated foreign woman. According to Korean media outlets, the 31-year-old K-Pop idol has admitted to committing the crime. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office’s Women and Children’s Crime Investigation Division 1 formally indicted Taeil and two others on February 28, 2025, under provisions related to rape offenses. Taeil Sex Crime Scandal: Former NCT Member Indicted on Charges of Quasi-Rape and Sent to Prosecution Without Detention – Reports.

Taeil Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison in Sexual Assault Case

On On Wednesday (June 18), former NCT member Taeil and two other individuals were indicted under legal provisions concerning rape offenses. The case is in connection with a 2024 incident in which a Chinese woman was allegedly raped while intoxicated. All three individuals confessed to the allegations during the trial, after which the prosecution demanded a seven-year prison sentence for each of the accused.

Moon Taeil Admits to Sex Crime Charges in First Trial

As per Maeil Business Newspaper, the prosecutors said, "The defendants are considering taking into account the sentencing with their own letter, but it is difficult to say that this is a true surrender. After two months of police investigation, the defendants were identified and raided, and after that, they submitted their own letters."

Taeil’s Shocking Incident From 2024

According to the prosecutor's statements, the incident took place on June 13, 2024. Taeil and the two others who were friends with the victim pulled the intoxicated woman into a taxi, took her to her residence in Bangbae-dong and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.

As per Star News, the prosecution said, "The defendants are friends and met thevictim by chance at a bar in Itaewon around 2:23 AM on June 13, drank alcohol and then dragged the victim, put her in a taxi and went to the defendants' residence in Bangbae-dong. From 4 AM to 4:30 AM the same day, they raped the victim who was lying down unconscious from drinking." Taeil Controversy: Seoul Bangbae Police Reveals NCT Singer Has Been Allegedly Booked for Sexual Offences Since June.

Taeil Kicked Out of SM Entertainment Due to Quasi-Rape Investigation

During the trial for the aggravated rape charges, Taeil claimed that his former agency, SM Entertainment, terminated his contract due to the quasi-rape allegations. According to the idol, his contract was terminated by the company after the police summoned him in August 2024 for investigation in connection with the case. He also revealed that he is currently doing part-time jobs after being kicked out by SM.

