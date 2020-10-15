Barabanki, October 15: An 18-year-old Dalit woman was found dead in an agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, police said on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place at a village under the Satrikh police station area and it seemed the victim was strangled. More details will be known only after getting the post-mortem examination report, police said.

The father of the woman had informed police on Wednesday evening that she had gone to the fields but did not return home. Later, family members found her dead, ASP R S Gautam said. The family is suspecting rape. Further details will be known only after receiving the autopsy report, the ASP added.