Lakhimpur, June 23: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 40-year-old man brutally killed his pregnant wife, following a tiff over a cup of tea in Barbar area of Lakhimpur district.

The incident took place on Monday when the man, Babloo Kumar, lost his temper because the tea served to him by his wife had less sugar. He beat his wife Renu, 35, and slit her throat.

The couple's three children woke up on hearing their father shout at their mother but when they entered the kitchen, they found their mother lying in a pool of blood, gasping for breath. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: CRPF Jawan Shoots Wife, Two Children in Allahabad.

Babloo had married Renu about 12 years ago and the couple had three children.

An FIR has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder) against Babloo on the complaint of Renu's father, Badri Prasad.

SHO of Pasgawa police station, Rakesh Kumar, said, "The couple fought because there was less sugar in the tea and the husband killed his wife with a sharp knife. We have recovered the murder weapon and the accused will be arrested soon. We are conducting raids to arrest him."

"The children are witness to the murder and we have taken their statement," the police official added.

