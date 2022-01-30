Bareilly, January 30: The mother of a youth, who had eloped with a girl from his neighbourhood, was first thrashed publicly and then hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

The girl's family was unhappy as their daughter had married the youth, 21, against their wishes and decided to take 'revenge' on the woman when she was returning home from the market.

They grabbed her, thrashed her with batons and rained blows on her with a sickle. The woman was rushed to a hospital by her husband and locals where she succumbed. Her son is yet to return home. An FIR has been registered against six of the girl's relatives under IPC sections related to rioting and culpable homicide. Chhattisgarh Horror: Minor Girl Abducted And Gangraped By Four Men In Bilaspur, Accused Arrested.

According to reports, the victim Chameli Kashyap was a resident of the Barua village under Faridpur police station. She and her husband had earlier left the village due to fear of attack after their son eloped with the girl. She had returned home on Friday to look up her house.

Additional SP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said that the victim's son had eloped with the daughter of the accused who belongs to the same community. They both were adults and got married. After their marriage, the boy's parents left the village and settled elsewhere. They had come to their house for a few days when the incident happened. Her husband informed the police and took her to the community health centre in Faridpur, where she died during treatment. Pakistan Horror: 14-Year-Old Minor Boy Shot Dead Mother, 3 Siblings Under Influence of PUBG.

He stated, "We have registered an FIR under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against six people, based on her husband's complaint."

The police officer added, "Four of the accused have been arrested and the remaining two will be in our custody soon. We have ensured adequate security for the family and police force has been deployed in the village to ensure peace."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2022 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).