Bilaspur, January 23: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and gangraped by four men in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. All the four accused were arrested by the police. The incident took place when the girl was returning to her home from a temple in Bilaspur city. The four accused, who are aged between 19-27 years, were drunk when they committed the crime.

According to a report published in The Times of India, on Thursday, the girl went to the temple as usual, and while returning home, the four accused followed her. Notably, the road was deserted due to the cold. They covered her mouth and abducted her to a nearby field. They then raped her. The accused have been identified as Mahesh Pasi, Suraj Yadav, Suraj Suryavanshi and Deepak Nishad.

After committing the crime, all the four accused fled from the spot. The girl managed to reach the road. Her family members, who were searching for her, spotted the minor girl. The rape survivor sustained injuries all over her body while trying to escape. She was then taken to a police station by her parents. She then narrated her entire ordeal.

A complaint was then lodged against the accused. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the India Penal Code (IPC). All the four accused were arrested. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

