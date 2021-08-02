Kaushambi, Aug 2: A 45-year-old man died on Monday after being run over by a train when he fell on the tracks while boarding it at Shujatpur railway station here, police said.

The incident took place around 9 am when Narendra Yadav, a resident of Kanpur, was trying to board the Memu train, travelling from Prayagraj to Kanpur.

The train was still moving when Yadav tried to get on it at Shujatpur railway station. While doing so, he slipped on the track and died on the spot, said Ramkumar, Station House Officer, Government Railway Police (GRP).

The body has been sent for post-mortem.