Noida, August 25: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Monday. The incident took place in Greater Noida’s Dankur area. The accused was arrested on Tuesday. The 10-year-old girl went to a farm in Dankur along with her six-year-old sister when she was sexually assaulted by the accused. Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Dancer Raped in Bihar's Gopalganj District.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the accused also gagged the girl. He also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she tells it to anybody about the incident. Meanwhile, the rape survivor’s younger sister managed to escape and informed the farmers working in the neighbourhood fields. They came and rescued the girl. However, the accused managed to escape. Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By Two Men In East Champaran District; Case Registered.

The girl’s family filed a complaint against the accused. “The suspect was roaming in the area when he found the girls, held the elder one and raped her,” reported the media house quoting Arvind Pathak, Dankaur police station house officer, as saying.

A case was registered against the man under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Act. The man has been sent to judicial custody. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

