Meerut, February 10: Three people were killed and several others were injured after a speeding van ploughed into a wedding procession at Sisaula Khurd village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

An 18-year-old youth died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital, said police. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 18 People Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Shahjahanpur Due to Low Visibility.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aniruddh Kumar said: "There was a wedding ceremony at a resort on Meerut-Baghpat road. When the procession reached the gates of the venue, a speeding van ploughed into the group, leaving six injured. Varun Kumar, a class 12 student, died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at hospital. We have arrested the accused driver." Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Bus Rams Into Truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj; Three Killed and 18 Injured.

The accused was in an inebriated condition.

