Kannauj, January 9: A bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Monday, killing three persons and leaving 18 others injured.

The bus fell into a ditch after hitting the truck. The deceased comprised two women and a child, all of one family, while the condition of four of the injured passengers is said to be critical. Telangana Road Accident: Car Overturns After Hitting Divider in Nalgonda District; Three Killed and Six Injured.

The deceased have ben identified as Anita, Sanjana and Devansh. All the injured are being treated at the Tirwa medical college. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Bus Carrying Pilgrims From Pune Overturns After Hitting Divider in Sultanpur, 24 Passengers Injured.

Police sources said that the accident was probably caused by dense fog which led to poor visibility.

