Sambhal, August 3: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two youths in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The girl had gone to fields to relieve herself when she was sexually assaulted by the accused. The incident took place on Sunday evening under the limits of Gunnar police station. The girl's family alleged that the two accused stuffed clothes into the girl's mouth and then gangraped her. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Neighbour In Mainpuri; FIR Registered POCSO Act.

The police have launched a probe into the matter and have arrested one of the accused. The family of the rape survivor came to know about the incident when a boy of the same village saw the two men forcing themselves onto the girl. The boy then informed the family about the incident. UP Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman Raped by Drunk Relative in Budaun.

The family also alleged that the accused had pistols with them and even threatened to shoot them. They fled from the spot. "Based on the family's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused, and a probe is underway. The girl's medical examination will be done," reported news agency IANS quoting Sambhal, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Alok Kumar Jaiswal as saying.

The FIR was registered against the accused under section 376 D (punishment for gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the other accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2021 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).