Mainpuri, July 30: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Kishni area of the district when the rape survivor had gone to watch television at her neighbour's place at around 1 pm on July 27. The police have registered an FIR against the accused neighbour on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Raped in Lakhimpur Kheri, Cousin Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, After sexually assaulting the minor, the accused also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she teel it to anybody. The accused has been identified as Govind. After coming back home, the rape survivor narrated the entire ordeal to his mother. UP Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri After Rape, Part of Her Body Found Devoured by Stray Animal.

The police registered the FIR section 376-AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. The accused is currently absconding. The girl has been sent for a medical examination, and the report is still awaited. The police have started an investigation into the matter and have launched a manhunt operation to nab the suspect.

It is not the first incident of sexual assault against minors. Last week, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Muzaffarnagar by four men in front of her younger brother, who was held at gunpoint by the accused. The accused also made a video of the act to threaten the victim. The incident took place on Friday night at the victim's house when her parents were away in the village that falls under the Phugana police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2021 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).