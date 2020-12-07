Shivamogga, December 7: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by four men in Karnataka's Shivamogga. The main accused in the case is a contractual worker at the COVID facility where the girl used to take care of her mother. He had befriended the rape survivor. He used to provide food to the girl to gain her confidence. Karnataka Shocker: Gangrape of Girl Comes to Light Three Months After Incident, Five College Students Arrested.

On Saturday, the accused convinced her to go on a car ride with him. According to a report published in The Times of India, three men were already in the car. The accused took the minor to a deserted place near Shivamogga-Sagar highway and committed the heinous act. Mangaluru: Three More Held for Sharing Gang Rape Video of College Student.

The police have arrested the two accused in the case, while manhunt operation has been launched to nab the other two men involved in the crime. One of the arrested men has been identified as Manoj. He is a ward boy in McGann hospital, reported Deccan Herald. Superintendent of Police KM Shantaraju said that all the four people involved in the crime would be arrested soon by the police.

