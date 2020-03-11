Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Brings Home Human Hand, Asks Wife to Cook Dinner With it

Kitchen (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Lucknow, March 11: A 32-year-old man from Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh brought home a human hand, allegedly from a nearby crematorium, and asked his wife to cook it. The incident took place on Monday, following which police have arrested the man. Police said that the man, identified as Sanjay, is an alcoholic person.

According to a report published in the Hindustan Times, Sanjay brought the human hand on Monday at home and told his wife to cook it. When she saw the shopped hand, she fell unconscious. As she woke up, she saw her husband making dinner preparations to cook the hand by himself. Sanjay's wife then locked her husband inside the house and informed her neighbour, who called the police and arrested him. Kerala Bestiality Case: 33-Year-Old Man Rapes Cow, Tortures it to Death; Arrested.

Initial investiogation reveal that Sanjay went to the cremation ground on Monday and brought the flesh from there. Local police even found out that Sanjay had even attacked his father a few days ago, while the matter was not reported. Station house officer (SHO) RC Sharma said, “We visited the house of the man and found the human flesh. Police have detained the accused. Prima facie, he had brought it from the bank of Ganga where bodies are cremated.”