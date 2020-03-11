Kerala Bestiality Case: 33-Year-Old Man Rapes Cow, Tortures it to Death; Arrested

Cow Shed. Representational Image. ( Photo Credits: IANS)

Kannur, March 11: In a shocking incident of bestiality, a man raped a cow and tortured it to death in Kerala. The horrific incident took place in Kannur district of the state. The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Sumesh, who lives near Bavode Muthappan temple in the district. He was arrested on Tuesday. According to reports, Sumesh took the two-year-old animal from its stable and committed the crime. Elderly Man Rapes Cow in Madhya Pradesh, Held For Unnatural Sex.

The cow died of strangulation from the rope to which it was tied to a tree. After the owner of the stable found the calf missing, he started looking for it. Soon after, he informed his villagers, following they launch a search to find the missing calf. The neighbours, later found it lying dead. In the medical reports, it was revealed that the calf was sexually assaulted. Uttar Pradesh Beastiality Case: Man Rapes Multiple Cows in Ayodhya Shelter, Held For Unnatural Sex.

As per reports, Sumesh was charged with domestic violence, theft and animal cruelty. As a piece of evidence, Kerala police also recovered the suspect’s clothing from the crime scene. Sumesh was produced before the Thalassery court after which was sent to police remand. Earlier too, he was arrested in the case of bestiality.