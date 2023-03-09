Hardoi, March 9: A six-year-old girl died after being raped by an unidentified man here, said police on Thursday. After the assault, the girl was left in an unconscious condition near her house. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mother Stabbed to Death by Daughter and Stepson for Objecting to Their Illicit Relationship in Unnao.

The girl was playing outside the house when she went missing. The family members found her profusely bleeding and rushed her to a hospital in Shahjahanpur but she died on the way. Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher Strangled to Death During Online Class in Gonda, Murder Caught on Camera; Police Arrest Two on Basis of Video.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem and the police have registered a case against the unnamed person. The police spokesman said that efforts were on to track the culprit and a forensic team has picked up relevant samples.

