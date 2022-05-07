Bareilly, May 7: An eight-year-old girl, who was playing outside her house, was raped inside a government primary school in Surat Sarai village under Fardhan Police Station in Lakhimpur Kheri district during the wee hours of Friday, said police. The 25-year-old neighbour accused of raping the girl is still at large.

Sanjiv Suman, superintendent of police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri while confirming the rape said, “We have constituted a team to nab the accused.” Odisha Shocker: 44-Year-Old Woman Killed for Resisting Rape Bid in Larkipali

According to the report in TOI, the incident took place during evening when the girl’s family was asleep. “As the girl belongs to a poor family, they were sleeping outside the house in the open. The accused approached the girl and took her to the nearby primary school at a distance of 20 metres where he raped her,” the police personnel investigating the matter said. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Raped for Two Years by Social Media Friend in Bhopal

The matter came to light on Friday morning when the girl informed her parents, who later lodged an FIR with Fardhan police station. The police said they have formed a team to nab the accused neighbour and providing all medical facilities to the victim

