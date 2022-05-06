Balangir, May 6: A shocking incident has come to light from Balangir where a 44-year-old woman was found murdered in a nearby field at Larkipali on Wednesday night. Police suspect that the woman was killed by miscreants for resisting a rape bid.

As per the report published in The New Indian Express, the incident came to light when the deceased's son, Baba Patel, returned home from an errand and could not find his mother. After waiting for a while, he informed his neighbours and relatives and then started searching for her. Reportedly, Baba and his friends found the woman's body lying in a pool of blood in a nearby field. Following this, Baba registered a complaint at Balangir Town police station. Bihar Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed By Miscreants After Failed Gangrape Bid In Begusarai.

The cops rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. During their search, cops found liquor bottles near the woman's body. Police suspect that the miscreants were consuming alcohol in the field when the woman arrived there. Finding her alone, miscreants might have attempted to rape her and murdered her when she resisted. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified miscreants and a probe is underway.

