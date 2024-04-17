Prayagraj, April 17: The bodies of two constables, including a female, were recovered from a rented accommodation in the Shahganj area of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies were found on Tuesday evening in the woman cop's home. While the body of the constable, identified as Rajesh, 32, a resident of Mathura, was found hanging from the ceiling, the body of the woman constable was lying on a bed. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Feels Neglected by Parents, Kills Elder Brother With Iron Rod in Prayagraj; Arrested.

Both the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination. DCP, city, Deepak Bhuker said that the initial probe revealed that Rajesh, posted at ACP Kotwali office, did not report to duty on Tuesday.

A police team went to the rented accommodation of the woman, but nobody opened the door despite repeated calls. Later, when the police entered the house after breaking its door, they found the bodies. 'Solver Gang' Busted in Uttar Pradesh: Two Constables and 20 Members of Gang Arrested for Involvement in Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam (Watch Video).

The woman constable, aged around 30, was a resident of Kanpur. The police said that the deceased Rajesh, who was married, was a close friend of the woman constable. The woman was posted at the tourist police station and was staying alone. No suicide note has been found and the families of both the deceased have been informed, said the officials.

