Barabanki, July 21: In a shocking incident, a youth severed the head of his sister following an argument between the two. The incident took place in Mithwara village. After committing the crime on Friday afternoon, the accused was seen walking out of the village, carrying his sister's severed head in his hands. Odisha Horror: Man Beheads Wife With Sharp Axe, Carries Severed Head to Village in Gajapati District; Detained.

The villagers who saw him informed the police, after which he was taken into custody. The police also took the body of the deceased and sent it for post mortem. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Beheads Wife’s Lover After Finding Them In Compromising Position In Lonjo Village.

Man Beheads Sister After Argument in Barabanki

Man beheads sister in alleged case of honour killing, walks with severed head in hand.

The accused is currently being questioned in the matter.

