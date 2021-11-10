Uttar Pradesh, November 10: In a shocking incident, an elderly couple was found murdered in their home on the night of Diwali in Ghaziabad. The victims have been identified as Ashok Jaidka, 72, and his wife Madhu Jaidka, 70, who lived in a ground-floor flat. Police have arrested four suspects for allegedly murdering the senior citizen couple on Tuesday.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, The four suspects are identified as Sundar Tiriya, his aide Atul Kumar and Azad Kumar, and Rohit Narula. During the investigation, police had found the CCTV camera footage in which two unidentified people were seen entering the house and exiting within 10 minutes. While talking to the media, police said "Sundar Tiriya was a domestic help for the couple for past 10 years. Last month Ashok Jaidka had asked him to pay rent or leave the house. Infuriated, because Tiriya was never paid for his services as domestic help, He made a plan and involved Atul Kumar in the conspiracy. Another suspect, Rohit Narula owed the victim some amount of which Narula had only paid back half. Narula had allegedly instigated Tiriya to take revenge." Mumbai: Senior Citizen Strangles Wife to Death Over Property Dispute in Thane.

One hammer and a thin towel have been recovered from Sunder Tiriya. The four accused have been arrested under Sections 302, 120B, 201, and 202 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

