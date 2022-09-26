Mumbai, September 26: In a shocking incident, a woman was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Police officials said that the 23-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws. The alleged incident took place on Saturday at the Singhpur Tikona village under Meja police station. The deceased has been identified as Aradhana Singh.

After hearing about the incident, Prayagraj SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey and a forensic team rushed to the post and began an investigation in the matter. Speaking to the Times of India, SSP Pandey said that they have detained the mother-in-law and brother in-law of the deceased. Chennai Shocker: Boy Demonstrating Suicide Scene to His Brother Dies After Noose Around Neck Tightens.

"Aradhana was found dead with her throat slit inside the house late on Saturday night. Earlier in the afternoon, a verbal duel had reportedly ensued between Aradhana and her in-laws over some issues," SSP Pandey said.

Pandey also said during investigation, the accused family members of the deceased tried to give the incident a dacoity angle. However, their lies were caught when they failed to answer the police. Although the exact reason behind the murder is still unknown, sources from the police suspect that dowry demans could be have led to the murder. Jharkhand Shocker: Four of Family Tortured, Forced To Eat Excreta and Urine for Practising Witchcraft in Dumka.

In a separate incident that took place in Haryana, 50-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife and her lover in Dahar village in Panipat. After the incident, the duo were arrested by the cops. The deceased identified as Karambir was reported missing for the past 3 days. Karambir's brother had filed a missing complaint at Israna police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2022 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).