Firozabad, December 4: Three children were burnt alive and their parents have been critically injured in a fire that broke out in their hut in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. SP (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said that two children died on the spot while another succumbed to burns in hospital. Their parents were admitted to a hospital in critical condition, he said.

The cause of the fire at Dera Banjara in Jasrana area is yet to be ascertained. The father, Shakeel got the house under PM Awas Yojana, which was under construction. He and his family lived in a hut nearby. The fire apparently engulfed the hut, burning his son Anish and daughter Reshma alive. Uttar Pradesh: 50-Year-Old Woman Dies of Rabies Infection After Being Attacked by Jackal in Bareilly.

His 6-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Shakeel and his wife, Nemzadi, were rushed to the SN Medical College in Agra. Local residents said Shakeel had managed to come out of the hut, but when he did not find his wife and kids there, he went inside to get them out. UP Shocker: Driver, Two Others Push Labourer Out of Moving Bus for Asking to Halt Vehicle for Washroom Break in Bareilly.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Adesh Singh Sengar, said: “Two of three instalments under the PM Awas scheme were provided to the family to build a house. A report about the accident will be sent to the state government for financial assistance to the parents.”

