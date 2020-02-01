Uttarakhand Woman Suspected to be Infected With Coronavirus Admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh

AIIMS Rishikesh. (Photo Credits: Representative Image)

Rishikesh, February 1: A woman suspected to be infected with Coronavirus was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on Saturday. The woman is under treatment and is kept under observation. She had recently returned to India from Wuhan, China, reported news agency ANI. Coronavirus Outbreak: Air Passengers From Singapore and Thailand to Also be Screened, Apart From China and Hong Kong, Says Govt of India.

This is the first case to emerge from Uttarakhand related to the coronavirus. India's first coronavirus infected patient is recovering in Kerala. Meanwhile, the government continues to monitor the situation tightly. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan today chaired a review meeting on preparedness for management. Air India Plane Evacuates 324 Indian Nationals.

The Government of India's Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday had a video conference in order to review the process of screening passengers from different countries in light of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Google Search Results for 'Coronavirus' Shows SOS Alert Info Amid Virus Outbreak in China's Wuhan.

A total of 1,793 people are currently under monitoring. Kerala state health minister KK Shylaja said that the health update of the Coronavirus infected patient in the state indicated that the infected student is recovering fast.

Air India’s jumbo B747 aircraft on Saturday morning evacuated 324 Indians from China’s Wuhan city, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, officials said. The plane, carrying 211 students, 110 working professionals and three minors, reached Delhi around 7.30 am on Saturday.

Coronavirus is classified as a Class A contagious disease, a group of extremely dangerous infectious diseases that can transmit very rapidly and spread widely with high mortality rates. Earlier, the World Health Organisation declared the nCoV epidemic in China as a global health emergency of international concern.