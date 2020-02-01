Coronavirus Infected Student in Kerala Recovering Well, No Fresh Cases Reported in State, Says Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja speaking at a press conference. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram, February 1: Kerala state health minister KK Shylaja said that the health update of the Coronavirus infected patient in the state indicated that the infected student is recovering fast. The minister also informed that no fresh cases have been reported in the state. Speaking at the press conference, Shylaja said that the patient is stable and that the 69 people who were in contact with this patient have been identified. Coronavirus Outbreak: Air Passengers From Singapore and Thailand to Also be Screened, Apart From China and Hong Kong, Says Govt of India.

The minister further added that a total of 1,793 people are currently under monitoring. The minister said that constant monitoring is being carried out in the state to detect and tackle any situation. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Girl, Who Tested Positive for SARS-Like Virus, Stable; Govt Keeps 1,471 Suspects Under Observation.

The patient is currently under observation in the isolation ward in Thrissur medical college hospital. He is said to be responding well to the treatment, said the medical bulletin. Air India Plane Evacuates 324 Indian Nationals .

Read the Tweet Below

The minister also said that, "The cyber cell arrested three people for spreading misinformation on social media about Coronavirus. Case will also be filed against those who forwarded these messages. The arrested persons hail from Thrissur."

She further informed that a total of 24 results of samples have been received from the National Virology Institute, Pune. "None of them turned out to be positive. Five samples were sent today," she further added. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan today chaired a review meeting on preparedness for management.