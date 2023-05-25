Dehradun, May 25: The world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy over the past few years despite various challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while flagging off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video conference.

The prime minister also inaugurated 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks in the state. Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities for passengers, the first such train for Uttarakhand reduces the journey time between Dehradun and the national capital to four-and-a-half hours from the six hours and 10 minutes it takes on the Shatabdi Express. Vande Bharat Express Inauguration in Uttarakhand: PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Inaugural Run of State’s First Semi-High Speed Train (Watch Video).

PM Modi Flags Off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Train

Delighted to flag off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. It will ensure 'Ease of Travel' as well as greater comfort for the citizens. https://t.co/NLpcRCHvQW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2023

"Global tourists want to visit India to see the country and understand it. This is a great opportunity for Uttarakhand," the prime minister said at the launch. Vande Bharat Express Train, Enroute Varanasi From Delhi, Suffers ‘Jammed Wheel’, Passengers Shifted to Shatabdi Express (Watch Video).

Addressing the flag-off ceremony, Modi said he just returned from a tri-nation tour and can say that the whole world looks towards India with great hope. "The world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy over the past few years despite various challenges," Modi said.