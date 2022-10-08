According to reports, a rake of Varanasi Vande Bharat train developed a defect today. Reports also said that the defect was found in its bearing in Traction Motor of C8 coach between Dankaur and Wair stations of North Central Railway. The passengers were shifted to another train and sent to their respective destinations. The Delhi-Banaras Vande Bharat Express faced a problem near Khurja after the train's brake was jammed due to traction motor cease. As per reports, the passengers were shifted to Shatabdi Express at Khurja Junction. Reports also said that the express train was delayed by about four hours due to a fault in the train.

Varanasi Vande Bharat Train Develops Defect

A rake of Varanasi Vande Bharat train developed a defect today in its bearing in Traction Motor of C8 coach between Dankaur and Wair stations of North Central Railway. Its passengers shifted in another train and sent to their destinations.@NewIndianXpress@TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/yXXnasFYfv — Rajesh Kumar Thakur (@hajipurrajesh) October 8, 2022

Sudden Fault in Delhi-Banaras Vande Bharat Express

Passengers Shifted to Shatabdi Express

बुलंदशहर: दिल्ली हावड़ा ट्रैक पर दौड़ती वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस में अचानक आई खराबी। ट्रैक्शन मोटर सीज होने से ट्रेन के ब्रेक हुए जाम। खुर्जा जंक्शन पर शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस में शिफ्ट कर रवाना किए गए सभी यात्री। ट्रेन में खराबी आने से करीब चार घंटा लेट हुई एक्सप्रेस। @NavbharatTimes pic.twitter.com/ARoAUYAPfg — NBT Uttar Pradesh (@UPNBT) October 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)