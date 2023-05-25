Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flags off the inaugural run of Uttarakhand's first semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train on Thursday, connecting Dehradun with New Delhi in Dehradun. According to the IRCTC website, the normal service of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will begin on May 29. The 302 kilometre train journey will take 4 hours, 45 minutes. Vande Bharat Express Train, Enroute Varanasi From Delhi, Suffers ‘Jammed Wheel’, Passengers Shifted to Shatabdi Express (Watch Video).

PM Modi Flags Off Delhi-Dehradun Vande-Bharat Express

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flags off the inaugural run of Uttarakhand's first semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train connecting Dehradun with New Delhi in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/896YzX4jZu — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

