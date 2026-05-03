Vande Bharat Scare: 3-Year-Old Girl Left Alone on Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Train After Father Gets Locked Out, Safely Reunited With Mother

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A three-year-old girl was safely reunited with her family in Pune after she was accidentally left alone on the Solapur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Vande Bharat Express. The incident occurred at Kurduwadi Railway Station when her father stepped onto the platform briefly and was unable to reboard before the train's automatic doors closed, and the express departed.

The Incident at Kurduwadi Railway Station

Rahul Khurmute was travelling with his family when he alighted during a brief halt to purchase biscuits for his daughter. While he was on the platform, the train's automated door system activated, locking him out as the vehicle began its journey toward its next stop. Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Direct Train Service to Begin April 30, Ashwini Vaishnaw to Flag Off.

His daughter, seated at seat number 30 in coach C-5, became distressed upon realising her father had not returned. Her cries alerted fellow passengers, who immediately notified the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), H.L. Meena.

Coordinated Rescue Effort

While a female passenger stepped in to comfort and calm the child, railway officials launched a coordinated effort to secure her safety. Using the passenger reservation manifest, authorities were able to contact Khurmute, who remained at Kurduwadi station. Railway Police reassured the father and instructed him to take a subsequent train to Pune. Simultaneously, officials contacted the child's mother, Vaishali Khurmute, and directed her to meet the Vande Bharat Express at Pune station. Vande Bharat Express Food Scare? Woman Claims Severe Allergy, Child Falls Ill After Train Meal (See Pics).

Safe Handover and Family Reunion

Upon the train's arrival in Pune, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel took charge of the girl. She was safely handed over to her mother, ending the high-stress ordeal. The family expressed their gratitude to the railway staff and fellow passengers for their swift intervention. Railway administration officials have used this incident to issue a stern reminder to the travelling public regarding the technical specifications of premium trains. Unlike traditional coaches, Vande Bharat trains are equipped with centralised automatic doors that operate on a strict timer and safety protocol.

Officials said that the incident highlights how even a few seconds can lead to dangerous situations during train travel. Authorities emphasised that passengers should never step off the train during brief halts, as the automatic doors cannot be easily reopened by passengers or station staff once the departure sequence has begun.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).