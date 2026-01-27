Kolkata, January 27: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Tuesday, extending his party’s "full support" to her campaign to protect democratic institutions. The meeting comes amid an intensifying political standoff over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the SIR process to "slash" the votes of opposition supporters, describing the exercise as a pretext for implementing a National Register of Citizens (NRC). West Bengal SIR: CM Mamata Banerjee Asks Centre To Take Responsibility for ‘Deaths’ During Special Intensive Revision, Slams ECI Over ‘Logical Discrepancies’.

The Samajwadi Party leader, who was in Kolkata for a personal visit, lauded Banerjee’s recent resistance against central investigative agencies. "Didi has defeated the ED; we are certain she will defeat the BJP once again," Yadav told reporters, emphasizing that only Banerjee could counter the BJP's "onslaught." ‘We Will Hunt You Down’: TMC MLA Manirul Islam Threatens Election Commission Over SIR Process in West Bengal (Watch Video).

‘Will Extend Support to Mamata Banerjee in Her Fight to Save Democracy.’

VIDEO | Howrah: “We will extend full support to Mamata Banerjee in her fight to save democracy,” says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after meeting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/cfHMJvkDlD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2026

Reliable sources indicate that Banerjee is preparing to take the protest to the national capital. The Chief Minister is likely to visit Delhi next week to challenge the Election Commission’s conduct regarding the SIR exercise. Reports suggest she may be accompanied by family members of individuals who allegedly died due to stress related to the voter verification process. The ongoing row has already impacted the state's legislative calendar, with the tabling of the interim budget now postponed to February 5.

