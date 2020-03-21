Vasundhara Raje, Son Dushyant Singh Test Negative for COVID-19, Had Met Coronavirus-Infected Kanika Kapoor at Party Last Week

Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh (Photo Credits: PTI/ Facebook)

Jaipur, March 21: Amid the panic over a possibility of community transmission of the deadly coronavirus, Vasundhara Raje, BJP Leader and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Saturday said that she has tested negative for COVID-19. Raje took to Twitter to announce the good news and said, "After conducting a COVID-19 test, I’m happy to inform you that the results came back negative. She further added saying that as a preventive measure, she and her son Dushyant Singh will continue to be in isolation for 15 days. "A lot of you checked up on me and I appreciate your concern. I want to thank you for your prayers & good wishes. They are what keep me going!", she said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Dushyant Singh, Rajasthan MP and son of Vasundhara Raje also tweeted saying that his COVID-19 test has come negative but will continue to be in self-isolation. Raje and her son went into self-isolation on Friday after attending a programme with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19. "While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest," tweeted the former Rajasthan CM on Friday.

Here's the tweet by Vasundhara Raje:

After conducting a #Covid19 test, I’m happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 21, 2020

Here's the tweet by Dushyant Singh:

मेरी #Covid19 की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है, लेकिन सावधानी के तौर पर मैं फिलहाल आइसोलेशन में हूं तथा स्वास्थ्य सम्बन्धी सभी निर्देशों का पालन कर रहा हूं। — Dushyant Singh (@DushyantDholpur) March 21, 2020

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who had attended a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor days before she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, on Saturday tested negative for COVID-19, the King George Medical University informed on Saturday. Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Father Claims She Attended Parties with 350 Guests But the Singer Denies.

Kanika Kapoor attended three parties in all before the news broke out that she has tested positive. The singer had flown down to Lucknow from London a few days ago, and had attended a lavish party where top politicians, bureaucrats and socialites were present. The guests included, among others, Rajasthan MP Dushyant Singh, his mother and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh.