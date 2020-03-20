Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Father Claims She Attended Parties with 350 Guests But the Singer Denies

Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Baby Doll singer, Kanika Kapoor is first Bollywood celeb to have tested positive for the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country. The singer was returning from London after meeting her kids and was on her way to Lucknow, where she resides with her family. After rumours of her being infected started going viral on social media, she confirmed the same via a social media post. And while she's receiving her treatment at King George's hospital, Lucknow, Kanika spoke to Aaj Tak about how she has quarantined herself and why the accusations that she partied with 300-400 guests are completely baseless.

Earlier when Aaj Tak spoke to her father, Rajiv Kapoor, he had confirmed about Kanika attending three different parties with around 350-400 families. And when Kanika was asked about the same incidents, she denied it vehemently. The singer clarified her stand by saying it was a get-together hosted by a family friend on March 13. It was a birthday party and was more of an intimate gathering and many UP officials and politicians were a part of the same.

Check Out Kanika Kapoor's Post

Kanika also elaborated on how the doctors treating her are threatening to file a case against her. She further elaborated on how she didn't dodge the airport authorities and underwent the complete scanning process on her return. Her family meanwhile is awaiting their test results and they are observing self-quarantine till then.