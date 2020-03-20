Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Father Claims She Attended Parties with 350 Guests But the Singer Denies

Baby Doll singer, Kanika Kapoor is first Bollywood celeb to have tested positive for the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country. The singer was returning from London after meeting her kids and was on her way to Lucknow, where she resides with her family. After rumours of her being infected started going viral on social media, she confirmed the same via a social media post. And while she's receiving her treatment at King George's hospital, Lucknow, Kanika spoke to Aaj Tak about how she has quarantined herself and why the accusations that she partied with 300-400 guests are completely baseless.
Earlier when Aaj Tak spoke to her father, Rajiv Kapoor, he had confirmed about Kanika attending three different parties with around 350-400 families. And when Kanika was asked about the same incidents, she denied it vehemently. The singer clarified her stand by saying it was a get-together hosted by a family friend on March 13. It was a birthday party and was more of an intimate gathering and many UP officials and politicians were a part of the same.
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
Kanika also elaborated on how the doctors treating her are threatening to file a case against her. She further elaborated on how she didn't dodge the airport authorities and underwent the complete scanning process on her return. Her family meanwhile is awaiting their test results and they are observing self-quarantine till then.