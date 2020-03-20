Vasundhara Raje Says She And Her Son Attended Party Where Kanika Kapoor Was A Guest, Both Go Under Self Quarantine After Singer Tests Positive For COVID-19

Vasundhara Raje (Photo Credits: PTI)

Jaipur, March 20: Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant announced on Friday that they have self quarantined themselves after they heard the news about Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor being tested positive with coronavirus. Incidentally, both of them and her son's in-laws were at a dinner party, which was attended by Kanika Kapoor.

Informing about the latest development, Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter and wrote, "While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions." Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Father Claims She Attended Parties with 350 Guests But the Singer Denies.

Here's her tweet:

Earlier, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor of "Baby Doll" fame has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been admitted in hospital. She is kept under quarantine and is undergoing treatment for the same, making her the first Indian celeb to be tested positive for coronavirus. While Kapoor receiving her treatment at King George's hospital, Lucknow, Kanika spoke to Aaj Tak about how she has quarantined herself and why the accusations that she partied with 300-400 guests are completely baseless.