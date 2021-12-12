The Hon’ble Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated an exhibition on ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (EBSB) at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in the city today. Organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this exhibition highlights the various interesting aspects of the paired states of Haryana and Telangana like art forms, cuisine, festivals, monuments, tourism spots etc.

The exhibition will be open for viewing from 12th to 14th December, 2021 at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University Campus, Nampally, Hyderabad. Noteworthy books brought out on the themes of art and culture have been put up on display by the Publications Division at the exhibition.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Shri Naidu said that such initiatives will go a long way in propagating the rich cultural heritage of the paired states and promoting people-to-people contacts. He complimented the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for this initiative that brings people from the both States together and creates awareness about our rich & diverse cultural heritage.

Telangana State Home Minister, Shri Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Vice Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board, Shri B. Vinod Kumar, attended the event. The senior officers of Ministry of I&B from ROB, PIB, DPD and AIR were present on the occasion.

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme is a unique initiative by the Government to promote the spirit of national integration and to strengthen the fabric of emotional bonds between the people of our country. The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme was launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on 31st October, 2015 on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a significant part in the unification of the country post-independence.

