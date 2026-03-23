New Delhi, March 23: Mahesh Ramchandran, captain of Raymond Group MD Gautam Singhania’s sea vessel, is among two Indians missing after a high-speed boat capsised near Felidhoo in the Maldives earlier this week. The accident occurred roughly two nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo, involving seven passengers including foreign nationals.

While Gautam Singhania sustained minor injuries and has been flown back to Mumbai for treatment, search operations continue for Ramchandran and five-time Indian National Rally champion Hari Singh. Authorities, including the Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard, are conducting intensive rescue efforts in the area. Hari Singh Dies: Five-Time National Rally Champion Confirmed Dead in Maldives Speedboat Accident Involving Gautam Singhania.

Who Is Mahesh Ramchandran?

Mahesh Ramchandran is a highly decorated former Indian Navy officer and an accomplished yachtsman. A graduate of the National Defence Academy, he has built a distinguished career both in military service and competitive sailing.

He is an Arjuna Award recipient and has won multiple national championships in sailing. Ramchandran has also represented India internationally, securing medals at events like the Asian Games and the World Military Games. Gautam Singhania Speedboat Accident: Raymond Group MD Suffers Minor Injuries in Maldives; Recovering.

In match racing, he once ranked among the top 15 sailors globally, highlighting his elite standing in the sport. Over the years, he has been honoured multiple times with the prestigious ‘Yachtsman of the Year’ title.

The vessel involved in the accident is reported to be a Cigarette racing boat, known for its high-speed capabilities. The incident took place near Fulidhoo island in Vaavu Atoll, a region famous for its lagoons and diving spots.

As of now, Mahesh Ramchandran remains missing at sea, with authorities continuing round-the-clock search operations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).