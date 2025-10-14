New Delhi, October 14: The upcoming 1-GW hyperscale Google Data Centre in Visakhapatnam is expected to generate approximately Rs 10,000 crore in revenue for Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

Describing the project as a defining milestone in Swarandhra Pradesh’s journey of progress and self-reliance, the Union Minister highlighted that the investment of approximately $15 billion over five years (2026-2030) will create 5,000–6,000 direct jobs and 20,000–30,000 total jobs in the state, while bringing essential manpower, infrastructure, power, and cooling facilities to Visakhapatnam, generating a significant multiplier effect on the state’s economy. Google AI Hub Launch in Visakhapatnam Aligns With Vision To Build a Viksit Bharat, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture company AdaniConneX, and Google on Tuesday announced a landmark partnership to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam. The minister was interacting with the media after the announcement about setting up the artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, during the Bharat AI Shakti event held in New Delhi. The project will include India’s first gigawatt-scale data centre and Google’s first AI hub in India.

Dr Chandrasekhar appreciated the support extended to Andhra Pradesh’s development by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded the continuous efforts of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and state IT Minister Nara Lokesh in bringing Google to Andhra Pradesh. He emphasised that the project is a major step in positioning the state as a digital hub and accelerating AI-driven transformation across India.

Google’s AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately $15 billion over five years (2026-2030), comprising gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a robust subsea cable network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India. It will be brought to life in close collaboration with ecosystem partners, including AdaniConneX and Airtel, according to a company statement. Airtel Partners With Google To Build India’s First AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, Set To Establish Gigawatt-Scale Data Centre for Demanding AI Workloads.

The foundational pillars of the Google AI hub, developed in collaboration with AdaniConneX, include purpose-built AI data centre infrastructure in Visakhapatnam that will add significant compute capacity to help pioneer a generational shift in India’s AI capabilities. Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister Naidu, IT Minister Lokesh, and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian were present at the event.

