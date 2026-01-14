Thane, January 14: In an effort to increase participation in the upcoming local elections, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has announced a unique incentive for residents: a 25 percent discount on hair-cutting services for those who exercise their right to vote. The initiative, themed "Vote First, Groom Later," is the result of a partnership between the civic body and the Vasai Hairdressers Association. Under the scheme, any citizen who presents their inked finger at participating salons within the municipal limits will be eligible for the discount.

The VVMC stated that the program is designed to transform polling day into a "festival of democracy." By providing tangible rewards for responsible citizenship, officials hope to encourage a higher turnout and inspire eligible voters to head to the booths with enthusiasm. "The scheme is designed to encourage every eligible voter to participate in the democratic process fearlessly and enthusiastically," the municipal corporation said in a statement. Mumbai Public Holiday on January 15 for BMC Elections 2026: Are Schools and Colleges Open or Closed?.

The discount applies specifically to hair-cutting services and is available on January 15, the day of the civic polls. The offer is restricted to salons operating within the Vasai-Virar municipal jurisdiction that are members of the local hairdressers' association. Voter turnout in urban civic elections often lags behind state and national polls. Municipal bodies across Maharashtra have frequently experimented with various "nudge" tactics to improve engagement, ranging from awareness rallies to collaborations with local businesses. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Polling for 29 Municipal Corporations Including Mumbai on January 15; Counting on January 16.

The Vasai-Virar region, located in the Palghar district bordering Mumbai, has seen rapid urban growth over the last decade. As the civic body manages the needs of a growing population, officials are increasingly focusing on strengthening democratic participation at the grassroots level to ensure better representation in local governance. Citizens planning to avail of the discount are advised to check for participating salon banners or signage indicating their involvement in the VVMC initiative.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).